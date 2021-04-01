Baum, Barry L. 74, husband of Betty L. Kauffman Baum, of Paradise. March 30, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Bowman, Lawrence G. 77, of Lancaster. March 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Dimter, Mary C. 91, of St. Anne’s Retirement Community. March 30, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Dohner, Mary Ellen (Stauffer) 83, wife of Victor F. Dohner, of Elizabethtown. March 26, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Gingrich, Orpha W. 94, of Evendale. March 30, 2021. Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-436-6252
Grimes, Ruth A. 96, formerly of West Lawn. March 27, 2021. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 610- 374-5440
Hernandez-Acosta, Aida Luz 76, of Willow Street. March 30, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Jackson, Donna M. 67, of Paradise. March 31, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Redcay, Justin David 41, husband of Devin (Harlacher) Redcay, of Lititz. March 26, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Schlack, Jeffrey L. 70, husband of Debra L. (DeGeorge) Schlack, of West Lawn. March 30, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Schlouch, Mary Jane (Beavens) 93, of Narvon. March 30, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Way, Osee M. 98, of Lancaster. March 31, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Wenger, Verna S. 62, of Lititz. March 29, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Woollard, Jon Dean 60, husband of Mary S. (Stump) Homsey, of Bainbridge. March 28, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543