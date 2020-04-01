Dombach, Bruce E. 68, husband of Pamela Frey Dombach, of Willow Street. March 28, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Esh, Mary Jane 73, wife of Alvin B. Esh, of New Holland. March 31, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Eshleman, James L. 88, husband of L. Fay Sheckart Eshleman, of Manor Township. March 31, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Ferguson, Maria T 90, of the Mennonite. March 28, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Finsterbush, Elwood S. 72, of Palmyra. March 26, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Gibson, John M. 99, husband of June Noble Gibson, of Drumore. March 28, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Keo, Ath 71, of Gordonville. March 30, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Lapp, Rachel S. 89, wife of Elam E. Lapp, of 18 Shady Rd., Christiana. March 31, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Leisey, Alvin L. Jr. 96, of Elizabethtown. March 28, 2020. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Miller, Florence A. (Garrison) 81, wife of Mervin E. Miller, of New Providence. March 28, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Sharkitt, Nellie E. 89, wife of Patrick J. Sharkitt, of Lancaster. March 27, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300