Allshouse, James W. 

84, husband of Wendy (Allen) Allshouse,  of Mountville. October 28, 2021.  DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097  

Bogale,  Aster Demissie 

56, wife of Jundi, of Lancaster. November 2, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Burkholder, Terry L.

79, husband of Sherry L. (Ruland) Burkholder, of East Earl. October 31, 2021. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227

Gehman, Norma Irene 

77, wife of John M. Gehman. October 31, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Hirschler, John Robert 

Of Lancaster County. November 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Hughes, Betty T.*

95, of The Villages, FL. October 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Kline, Harry G., Sr.*

96, of Willow Street. October 31, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530         

Mason, Maryfrances Cifre

87, of Lancaster. October 29, 2021.  DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097 

Morgan, Lori Ann  

58, wife of Lincoln B. Morgan, of Lancaster. October 31, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Rudy, James E.

67, husband of Arlene Fox Rudy,  of Willow Street. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Stoltzfus, Ada S. 

96, of Honey Brook. November 2, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Stoltzfus, John O. 

90. November 2, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

