Allshouse, James W.
84, husband of Wendy (Allen) Allshouse, of Mountville. October 28, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Bogale, Aster Demissie
56, wife of Jundi, of Lancaster. November 2, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Burkholder, Terry L.
79, husband of Sherry L. (Ruland) Burkholder, of East Earl. October 31, 2021. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227
Gehman, Norma Irene
77, wife of John M. Gehman. October 31, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Hirschler, John Robert
Of Lancaster County. November 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hughes, Betty T.*
95, of The Villages, FL. October 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kline, Harry G., Sr.*
96, of Willow Street. October 31, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Mason, Maryfrances Cifre
87, of Lancaster. October 29, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Morgan, Lori Ann
58, wife of Lincoln B. Morgan, of Lancaster. October 31, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Rudy, James E.
67, husband of Arlene Fox Rudy, of Willow Street. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Stoltzfus, Ada S.
96, of Honey Brook. November 2, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stoltzfus, John O.
90. November 2, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833