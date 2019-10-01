Deanna Lynn Franc, 21, of Ephrata, PA, was taken too soon as the result of a car accident on Friday, September 27, 2019.
Deanna was born in Ephrata on March 25, 1998. She graduated from Ephrata High School in 2016 and then pursued a nursing career. She was currently employed at Country Meadows Retirement Community in Hershey, PA.
Deanna married her loving husband, Cory J. Franc, on June 16, 2018. They have one daughter, Roselynn Mae and were about to welcome their second daughter, Ava Marie, in a few months.
Deanna enjoyed spending time outdoors and being on the water. She loved hunting, fishing, swimming, and boating.
She also loved to travel and go to the beach.
Deanna was a member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church in Brownstown, PA.
In addition to her husband and daughter, Deanna is survived by her mother, Laura, wife of David Bolich of Lancaster, PA; maternal grandparents: Ron and Dolores Earnest of Ephrata, PA; paternal grandparents: Linda and Colin Gockley of Stevens, PA; great-grandfather: Vernon Benner of Lancaster, PA; and two aunts: Lynn, wife of Terry Capwell of Ephrata, PA and Trish, wife of Joe Basile of Italy.
Deanna was preceded in death by her father, Clarence V. Gockley.
She will be remembered as a great mom, wife, daughter, granddaughter, and friend.
Friends will be received at Ebenezer E.C. Church, 23 South State St., Brownstown, PA 17508 on Friday, Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9-10 a.m. Memorial services officiated by Pastor Scott Phillips will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Place of interment will be Mellinger's Union Cemetery, Stevens-Schoeneck, PA.
Please consider memorial donations benefitting Deanna's daughter, made to the Roselynn Mae Franc Fund at Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 836 E Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com