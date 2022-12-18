Deanna L. Marshall, 82, of Mount Joy, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Shirleye F. Marshall, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage in March 2022. Born in Florin, she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Nora (Berrier) Herr. Deanna was a homemaker most of her life, taking care of her husband and four children. She was a graduate of Donegal High School, class of 1958. She was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, Mount Joy, for over 60 years. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, and her favorite places to visit were New Zealand and Santa Fe, NM. Deanna was an avid gardener and loved tending to her flowers. But perhaps the thing she loved most was Christmas. She collected Santa Claus's from all over the world and enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Craig Marshall, Falmouth, Kimberly wife of Richard Stoughton, Elizabethtown, Steve husband of Linda Marshall, Lancaster, Todd husband of Gloria Marshall, Elizabethtown; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters Margie, Norma, Carol, Judy, Rita, and a brother Larry.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of viewing and visitation with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
