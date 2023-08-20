Deanna J. Wealand

Deanna Jane Wealand was a loving and caring wife, cherished by her family. Born October 26, 1937, in Lancaster, PA, she died on August 12, 2023, at age 85, in Ephrata, PA, after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband, The Rev. Dr. Charles W. Wealand (Bill), and their family: daughters Jane Leister (Jeffrey), Janice Stouffer (T. Stephen), and Rev. Joyce Wealand, grandchildren Kyle Leister (Tammy), Michael Leister, Joshua Stouffer (Kristy), Matthew Stouffer, Laura Cowart, Cassandra Zalipski (Kyle), and Tyler Reid (Sydney). Great grandchildren Christopher, Tejon, Kyle, Damian, Jazmin, Nina, Kailey, Brooklyn, Liliana, Aria, Caroline, Amelia, Madeline, Elizabeth, and Elijah. Deanna is predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Mary Fry, and brother, Daryl Fry (Bonnie).
Deanna lived a beautiful life of faith and service. In addition to raising her family with love, Deanna worked in admissions at Ephrata Community Hospital, was director of food services for church camp at St. John's UCC, Chambersburg, PA, office manager for the Institute of Pastoral Care, Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director of the Ohio Council of Churches, and Registrar for the Outdoor Ministries of the Heartland (Ohio) Conference United Church of Christ. As the wife of a local pastor, she was active in many churches throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida, and extended hospitality in her home or where needed. She was particularly active in assisting her husband in the establishment of a new UCC church in The Villages, FL, and participated in many Disaster Response Ministries in Florida. Deanna enjoyed being with her family, playing piano, knitting, and traveling. She was known for accepting challenges and striving for goodness in life's experiences.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 9, 2023 at Bethany United Church of Christ, Ephrata, PA, with visitation at 10:00am and the service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Charles W. Wealand for the "Deanna Wealand Compassion Award" to be established with Ephrata Area School District.