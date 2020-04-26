DeAndra E. "Dee" Brown entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:51 am. She was born DeAndra Elaine Curry in January of 1944, in Lancaster, PA. She was the eldest of 4 girls to the late Ralph and Carolyn Curry.
DeAndra attended Lancaster Catholic High School. After graduation she married Clyde E. Brown, Jr. and had 4 children; Kellee A. Brown (companion of Chris Wojcik), Clyde E. Brown III (husband of Dawn), Kurry A. Brown, and Paige M. Bannister (wife of the late Earl Bannister).
DeAndra worked for many years as a licensed practical nurse (LPN). Her love of babies lead her to a position as a neonatal nurse at Howard Community Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana. She later transferred to behavioral health, also at Howard Community Hospital, where she remained until an automobile accident left her permanently disabled.
DeAndra enjoyed ceramics, traveling and making her own bread, wine, and soap. She also enjoyed going to the casinos to make the bells ring with her family, especially her mother Carolyn. DeAndra found great joy in making root beer floats with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who thought this was something she invented.
DeAndra is survived by her sisters, JoAnne West (wife of the late Robert West), Clara Jane "Skeeter" Curry; sister-in-law Cheryl McCain, 19 grandchildren, as well as a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and her very dear friend Allison Bailey (wife of Terry). She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dr. Barbara K Curry. DeAndra will be missed by all who have had the pleasure of knowing her.
Interment will take place at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery with a private graveside service. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. The family would like to welcome loved ones and friends then. Please stay safe, many blessings, and much love.
