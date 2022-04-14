Dean "Skip" Robinson, 69, of Mount Joy passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Born Monday, June 16, 1952, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Dean Robinson, Sr. and Edna E. (Forry) Robinson. He was married 42 years to Lynda E. (Cover) Robinson.
He graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1970. Skip spent his working career as a truck driver for Newcomer Oil, Agway, and Worley and Obetz. In his free time, you could catch him just enjoying the outdoors, camping, and making his yard look immaculate. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a Lifetime Member of Rheems Fire Department.
In addition to his wife, Skip is survived by two children; Shawn Brenner and wife Jill of Elizabethtown; Ladd Robinson and wife Melissa of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren: Jarrett and Reilly Brenner, Olivia and Jake Robinson; Siblings: Bev Romig wife of Greg, Nita Nissley wife of Scott, and Amie Barone wife of Joe; Brother and sister-in-law: Terry and Cindy Cover. He is predeceased by his son Brian David Robinson; sisters Pat Stohler and Deana Smith.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Internment will take place in West Green Tree Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Skip's memory may be made to the Four Diamonds Fund at www.fourdiamonds.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com.