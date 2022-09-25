Dean R. Scheaffer, 84, of Elizabethtown, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, September 22, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Clarence and Dessie C. Scheaffer Burris. He was the husband of Dorothy M. Miller Scheaffer for 57 years on August 26.
Dean was a 1955 graduate of Hershey High School. He retired from Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he was employed as a plant maintenance operator. Previously, he was a wastewater treatment engineer at the Armstrong carpet plant in Marietta.
Dean attended Calvary Bible Church in Mount Joy for many years. He was a hard worker and was devoted to providing for his family. In addition to hiking and traveling, he enjoyed picnicking with his family in state parks.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Gary D. Scheaffer of Middletown, Debra A. Wolfgang of Palmyra, Keith A. Scheaffer, husband of Monica Leon, of Gainesville, FL, Susan K., wife of Geoffrey Grogan, of Elizabethtown, and Scott D., husband of Christina Bitner Scheaffer, of Middletown; a son-in-law, George G. Hostetter; 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two children, Kathy F. Hostetter and Robert C. Brady.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday morning, September 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA. The family will receive guests during a public viewing at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will immediately follow the funeral in Laurel Hill Memorial Garden, Columbia. All are invited to a luncheon at the church after the graveside service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
