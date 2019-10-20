Dean R. Camp, 45, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence. Born in Westfield, MA, he was the son of Marnette J. (Blakely) Camp of Ephrata and the late Charles D. Camp. Dean was the husband of Mary T. (Buchheister) Camp with whom he would have celebrated 18 years of marriage this coming November 3rd and have been together for 21 ½ years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary and mother, Marnette are three children, Joshua R. Camp, Brady A. Camp and Haley E. Camp; two sisters, Tammy L. Groff, wife of Douglas of Ephrata and Tracy A. Bruno, wife of Jason of Chester, NJ; a half-sister, Teresa A. Basch, wife of Michael of Suwannee, GA; and many nieces and many nephews.
Dean was the General Superintendent of Witmer Masonry. He received his journeyman bricklayer at Associated Builders and Contractors. He enjoyed playing football, wrestling, basketball and golf. Most of all family was most important to Dean.
A memorial service honoring Dean's life will be held at LCBC West Wing Auditorium (Please use the South Auditorium Entrance), 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church in the Atrium following the service for a light luncheon. Please note: Casual dress is requested/Jeans are acceptable. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 527 Plymouth Road, Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.