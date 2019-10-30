Dean R. Bollinger, 67, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to Della K. (Mast) and the late Mark F. Bollinger and was the husband of Tirzah S. Loose-Bollinger with whom he shared 2 years of marriage.
Dean was a cabinet installer and contractor. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, camping, bowling and his family but he was happiest riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by two daughters, Elissa (Tim) Lowe and Ashley Swetland; five grandchildren, Emily, Trevor, Isabella, Madeline and Alexander; five siblings, Glen Bollinger, Tim Bollinger, Sandra Nolt, Marla Stauffer and Carol Wert and their spouses.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 5 PM, with visitation from 2 to 4 PM at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange Street, Lititz, with Pastors Eric Landram & Jim Grossnickel-Batterton officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dean's memory may be made to The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Ste. 260, Ambler, PA 19002 C/O Hershey Clinic or Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Ste. 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.