Dean Edwin Varner, 78, of Germany Valley Road, Mt. Union, PA, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. Born February 22, 1943 at Orbisonia, PA, he was a son of the late Melvin Dean and Mabel (Miller) Varner. He was united in marriage to the former Martha Saylor in 1965. Mrs.Varner survives at their home.
He is also survived by four sons, Dean Eugene Varner, Douglas E. Varner, Duane E. Varner and Daniel E. Varner, six grandchildren, two step grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and five siblings, Janice Gillam, Joyce Long, Ginger Sheeder, Carl E. Varner and Kevin L. Varner.
He was a 1961 graduate of Captain Jack High School, Mt. Union. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force. After his military service he took over the family farm when his father passed away in 1971. He was also employed at SCI Huntingdon as the manager of the dairy farm.
There will be no services.
