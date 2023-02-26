Dean E. Miller of Lititz died at Zerbe Retirement Community on February 20, 2023. Born in East Prospect, he was the son of the late Edwin J. Miller and Julia Hannigan Miller.
Surviving in addition to his wife Phyllis (Buzzard) Miller are daughter Kathleen K. Miller, son Jeffrey J. Miller and wife Christine, and daughter Jennifer L. (Miller) Jones. Three grandchildren: Isaiah Miller and wife Victoria, Anna (Miller) Shermeyer and husband Jake, and Jordan Miller and wife Fran. He was also blessed with three great grandchildren: Jude, Claude, and Daisy.
If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to the Lititz Public Library. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »