Dean C. Oberly, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Lititz.
He was born in Womelsdorf to the late Frederick and Elizabeth (Ebling) Oberly and was the husband of Darlene M. (Groff) Oberly with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
Dean worked for Fleet Air Shoe Factory. He bowled at Dutch Lanes with the Big10 and enjoyed spending time with family.
In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by a daughter-in-law, Carol Martin; three granddaughters, Samantha, wife of Eric Reedy, Charlene Martin, Jennifer Martin; three great-grandchildren, Elliza, Jeremiah and Braxton and three siblings, Dale, husband of Dolores Oberly, Sandy, wife of Gerald Seachrist, Rodney, husband of Sheryl Oberly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Martin and a brother, Gordon Oberly.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dean's memory may be made to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA, 17033.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.