Dean B. Seiler

A retired businessman, CPA and Rear Admiral in the US Navy, Dean Seiler accomplished much in his long and illustrative life. He served over 38 years in the US Navy and Naval Reserve rising to the rank of Rear Admiral, Upper Half. His many decorations include being awarded the Legion of Merit. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, he became a CPA in 1950. He became a partner in Wheeler, Crosby, Seiler and went on to own several successful small businesses until he retired in 1984. In his retirement, he became the Executive Director of The Salvation Army World Services Organization and led a group that provided refugee relief programs, educational and health programs and feeding programs in third world countries around the world. He moved to Lancaster in 1995 and helped raised money for the local Salvation Army, most notably lending his support to the annual WGAL telethon.
Pre-deceased by his wife of 56 years, Loretta, Admiral Seiler is survived by his wife Millicent, his four children Deanna, David (and wife Sharon), Robert (and wife Susan) and James (and wife Karol). He was very proud of his three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Celebration of Life to be held at the Salvation Army, 131 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday morning, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m.) In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances can be made to The Salvation Army, www.salvationarmy.org
