Dean A. Stoltzfus, 61, of Birdsboro, entered into Heaven Mon., April 27, 2020. Born in West Reading, he was the son of Melvin A. Stoltzfus and the late Esther C. (Stoyer) Stoltzfus. He recently celebrated the milestone of a 40-year anniversary as the loving husband to Jan (Petersheim) Stoltzfus.
Dean was a graduate of Garden Spot High School, class of 1976. For 36 years he was the owner of Petersheim Bros., Inc. in Morgantown. He was an avid Phillies, Eagles, and NASCAR fan. Dean enjoyed gospel and contemporary Christian music concerts and volunteered for church mission trips to Peru. Dean attended Valley Forge Baptist in Collegeville; he connected his life and everyone he met to Jesus. He was selfless, accepting and encouraging, even during his own struggles. Dean loved traveling with Jan, a beach destination was his favorite. He truly treasured his close family relationships. Dean's battle with cancer was courageous and a testimony to his faith.
In addition to his wife and father, Dean is survived by two sisters, Rene E. Mathews, wife of Bob Mathews of Morgantown and Leigh A. Leber, wife of Hans Leber, of Morgantown; six nieces and nephews, Tucker Steinmetz, Allison Seidel, Cody McKillips and wife Becky, Josh Mathews and wife Steph, Mandy Leber, and Reece Leber; and great niece, Paige McKillips. In addition to his mom, he is predeceased by infant brother, Bryan Stoltzfus.
Dean's memorial service will be streamed live on Thursday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. on the Valley Forge Baptist Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thecaringchurch/, officiated by Pastor Scott Wendal. Due to public health circumstances, a reception to celebrate Dean's life will be announced at a later date.
In memory of Dean, contributions to the Easter Seals of Berks Co., 90 George St., Reading, PA 19611 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: JDRF.org, or to the Brain Tumor Research Fund, payable to Trustees of Univ. of Penn., Attn: Sheryl Garton, 3535 Market St., Ste. 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »