Deacon Felix Ramos Garcia

Felix Ramos Garcia, 75, of Lancaster, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Monday, March 29, 2021. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Felix Ramos Torres and Maria Luisa Garcia. Felix was the beloved husband of Norma (Melendez) Ramos, celebrating 54 years of marriage last September.
Felix moved to Lancaster, PA in August, 1966 with his family. He married his wife Norma at St. Mary's Catholic Church on September 17, 1966. He was one of the founding fathers to help bring Spanish Catholic Masses to Lancaster. After moving Spanish masses between St. Mary's church and St. Anthony's church for several years, he was asked to assist the Diocese of Harrisburg in the selection and purchase of San Juan Bautista Catholic Church. On June 4th, 1983 he was ordained a Catholic Deacon by Bishop William Keeler. He served the Lord through his service towards others, as a Deacon for the last 37 years.
He spent time as a Missionary in South America, he was a member of the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, Charismatic Prayer committee, Festival committee, Youth camps, along with many more as Felix always sought and answered every need.
Felix was a master craftsman at Sun Room Company for 20 years. A man of the community, he was also a self-employed carpenter, whose business lasted over 20 years. His expertise in carpentry, framing and roofing, specifically targeted the Lancaster community for thousands of projects throughout his life. He also volunteered his service to church and others throughout his life performing facility improvements, while teaching others his craft. In 2007, he completely lost his home to fire and personally rebuilt it within a year.
Felix Ramos Garcia was a humble and generous man who loved and was loved by all who came in contact with him. He planted seeds in the lives of others that grew as strong relationships. He was a servant of the Lord and of those around him. His work ethic, character and love made him find success and teach success. Those in this world those who were fortunate enough to be impacted by him are making it a better place and will continue to make it better, as his lessons are passed on to future generations………"Be humble, give your best, forgive, give, love, appreciate family, look for the best in others…and make sure that my beautiful wife, Norma, is OK".
Along with his wife, Norma, Felix is survived by five children: Felix Ramos, Jr. of West Chester, Luis Ramos of Frackville, Jose Ramos of Florida, Freddy Ramos and his wife Anna of Lancaster, and Angie Ramos and her companion Abimael Vargas of Lancaster. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 8 sisters, and 4 brothers.
A viewing will be held from 6 - 8 PM on Monday, April 5, 2021 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the church with Father Luis Rodriguez as Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Felix's memory may be made to San Juan Bautista Catholic Church at the above address. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com