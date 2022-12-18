Dayne Carla Gable, 90, of Columbia passed away on December 14, 2022. She was born in Columbia to the late Raymond and Anna Adams Long and was lifelong resident of Columbia. Dayne was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1950. She had a successful real estate career with Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and others. Dayne enjoyed gardening and excelled with her creative writing with her weekly column called "The Plant Keeper" in the former Columbia News. She loved the water and traveling, with Bethany Beach being one of her favorite places. Dayne was a huge fan of college football and was an avid fan of Penn State Football. She was a true matriarch to her family and will be remembered fondly for her unique fashion sense and young spirit. Dayne adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Dayne leaves behind her children, Bambi, wife of Jerry Price of Landisville, Steve, husband of Beth Gable of Hellam, Scott Gable of Columbia, Tyler, husband of Lori Gable of Conestoga; thirteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Gable; her daughter, Monica Witmer; a grandchild, Michelle Woods; a great grandchild, Rhys Gable; two siblings, William Gorrecht and Donna Sardi.
Services for Dayne will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville