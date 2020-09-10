Dax B. Stauffer, 18, of Lititz, passed away on September 8, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Douglas M. and Amy (Brunick) Stauffer of Lititz. Also surviving are a sister, Danae Stauffer; a brother, Tanner Stauffer; paternal grandmother, Julie (Ober) Stauffer of Lititz; maternal grandparents, Jeffrey and Betsy (Hershey) Brunick of Leesburg, FL.
Dax was a homeschool graduate. He went to CHASE Academy homeschool co-op. He played on the Warwick Volleyball Team and was active with Alliance Church of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jesse Stauffer.
A memorial service honoring Dax's life will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta at 5 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 3 PM to 5 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, 33 Martic Heights Dr., Holtwood, PA 17532. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com