Dawne M. Windlebleck

Dawne Marie Windlebleck, 66, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday February 17, 2021. Dawne was the daughter of the late Jacob and Marguerite (Furlow) Stoe of Lancaster.
Born August 6, 1954, Dawne graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, attended Millersville University and graduated Valedictorian from Lancaster County Paramedic Training Institute. Dawne went on to work at various EMS services over her thirty-year career as a paramedic and also worked as a phlebotomist for several local hospitals.
Dawne is survived by her two children and two grandchildren. A son, Jason S. Windlebleck, husband of Londa (Krow), Lancaster and a daughter, Suzanne N. Weinstein, wife of Wesley Weinstein, Lancaster and granddaughter, Bailey Weinstein, and grandson, Alexander Windlebleck. In addition, Dawne is survived by two sisters, Melissa Wissler, Pleasant Hill, MO and Jan Lipinsky, wife of Paul Lipinsky, Landisville, PA. Along with several nieces and nephew.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dawne's honor to the Humane League of Lancaster County humanepa.org/donations/memorials-honorariums
