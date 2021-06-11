Dawn Treier Witmer, age 72, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Robert D. & Pauline Miller Treier. She was the widow of the late Robert H. Witmer, MD, who died in 1999.
Dawn is survived by her brothers: Thomas T. husband of Katherine Moore Treier of Leola, PA, Tracy T. Treier of Bird In Hand, nieces: Stacy N. wife of Joseph Ellis of Lancaster, and Heather A. wife of Robert McLeod of Coatesville, PA, 5 great-nephews: Jackson G. Pidcock of Landisville, Ansel T. Ellis, Lisle T. Ellis of Lancaster and Kellan R. and Hayes R. McLeod of Coatesville. She was the proud mother of 11 Chinese Shar Pei's: Emma, Liz, Jake, Mia, Oliver, Jade, Kubla, Jonah, Molla, Dixon and Lucie. They were adopted from the breed specific rescue, Operation Scarlet, Inc., Lancaster, PA.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In remembrance, make your life better - adopt a dog from a rescue, animal shelter, SPCA, etc. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »