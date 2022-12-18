Dawn Marie Robinson, 79, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Betty V. (Judge) Miller. She was the loving wife of the late John R. Hertz.
Dawn had spent many years working in the kitchen at Tanglewood Manor Golf Club and later at Melissa's Country Grille. She had attended the former Mt. Hope United Methodist Church and enjoyed shopping, and spending time at the beach in Stone Harbor and Avalon.
She is survived by two sons: Mark Robinson of Quarryville; and Brad, husband of Sandy Robinson of Willow Street. Also surviving are grandchildren: Zebulon, Seth, Jonathan, Jacob, and Isaac. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Robinson.
A celebration of Dawn's life will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth Street, Quarryville, PA on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Online guestbook at
