Dawn Marie Kinsey, 58, of Gap, passed away at her home on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John P. Kinsey with whom she shared 35 years of marriage with. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of Norman J. Montgomery of Gap and the late Norma Faye Sellers Montgomery.
Dawn was an area resident all her life and a 1979 graduate of the Pequea Valley High School. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived, in addition to her husband and father, by one son, Justin A. Kinsey and wife Ashley of Peach Bottom, PA, two grandchildren Layton and Briella and two siblings; Michele Faye Loose of Manor Twp. and Norman Montgomery, Jr. of Gap.
Due to the current restriction on public gatherings, the service and burial will be private. A celebration of life service will take place at a yet to be determined date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home, of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
