Dawn Marie Hibshman, 51, of Lititz. went to meet her Lord and Savior on August 4, 2023 at her home. Surviving family are her father, Victor Hibshman and stepmother Vera Rose Rohrer Hibshman; two sisters, Diane Auker wife of Lavern, Darla Leid wife of Lester; 3 nephews and 3 nieces. Gone on before are her mother Ruth Brendle Hibshman and infant brother Duane.
Dawn was a very dedicated employee of Friendship Community at St. Stephens group home in New Holland for 27 years. She worked long hours covering many empty shifts after doing her regular hours. She also worked part time at Clay Bookstore for 22 years. She was a member of New Haven Mennonite Church in Lititz. Her hobbies included reading, music and trying new recipes.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dawn's memory may be made to Friendship Community, 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Funeral Home, Terre Hill, PA.