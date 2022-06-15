Dawn Marie Hallman, 47, of Brownstown, took her last breath here on earth and first breath at the gates of heaven on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3:07 A.M. at Lancaster General Hospital. Dawn was the wife of Jeffrey T. Hallman with whom she celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on December 17, 2021. She was born in Pottstown, daughter of Sharon (Will) Snyder Neff and the late Ronald Scandle.
Dawn enjoyed spending every moment that she could with her husband, kids and grandbabies, swimming, and shopping at Victoria's Secret PINK. She will always be remembered for her amazing smile, open arms, and her loving heart.
John 16:22 "So with you: Now is your time of grief but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your Joy."
Surviving in addition to her husband, six children: Vicki Wilson; Samantha Wilson; Taylor Wilson; Richard Wilson, Jr.; Tonya Wilson and Ethan Wilson. Three grandchildren: Israel Matos-Wilson, Isabella Leach and Paige Wiker.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
