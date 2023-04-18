Dawn M. Sweigart, 66, of Adamstown, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Andrew E. and Joyce L. (Kring) Sweigart and was the wife of Glenn S. Sweigart, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage.
Dawn was a former member of Adamstown Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her grandson and going to the beach, especially Cape May and Wildwood, NJ. She enjoyed attending yard sales, cooking meals for her family, and she was an avid Hershey Bears fan.
Dawn was a graduate of Cocalico High School Class of 1974. She worked as an office manager for Nichol's for 25 plus years and Redner's Warehouse Markets for 10 plus years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Rebecca, wife of Shawn McCafferty of Adamstown, and grandson, Conner.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Dawn's memory may be made to Adamstown Fire Company, P.O. Box 52, Adamstown, PA 19501.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »