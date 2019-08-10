Dawn M. Smith, 46, of Lancaster, died from natural causes, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Visitation will be Friday 10 to 11 am. at St. Joseph the Worker Church.
Contributions in memory of Dawn may be made to the SPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
