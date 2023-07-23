Dawn M. Mentzer, 80, of Lancaster, entered the loving arms of her Savior on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Born to John and Mary Stauffer of Lancaster, she was the oldest of six children. Dawn was committed to her family from a young age, leaving her schooling behind, she stayed home full-time to help where needed. Later on, Dawn made her career in sterile processing at Lancaster General Hospital, retiring after 25 years.
If Dawn was not at home watching The Price is Right or Wheel of Fortune, you may have found her shopping for sales at Boscov's, eating at Diener's restaurant, or at a Vince Gill concert.
Dawn showed her love for others by giving gifts, frequent phone calls, and thoughtful cards. She attended Grace Community Church of Willow Street and had a great appreciation for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Preceding her in death was husband of 53 years, John Mentzer, son Robert Mentzer, sister Carol Cyms and granddaughter, Katelyn Mentzer.
Left to remember her are two sons, Mark (Cathy) Mentzer of Quarryville; John Mentzer of Lancaster; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who will be told many "Mom-Mom" stories for years to come. Dawn is also survived by four siblings, Frank (Sue) Stauffer, John (Betsy) Stauffer, Mary Tercha, and Barbara (Harry) Mattis all residing in Lancaster.
Friends and family are invited to attend Dawn's funeral service at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11:00 AM. Private interment will be in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Grace Community Church.
