Dawn M. Hoover, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital, following an extended illness. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert G. Reese and the late Jean (Bretz) Reese Ulrich.
Dawn graduated from Elizabethtown High School. She previously worked for Armstrong Industries in Lancaster, and later for Donnelley Printing for 25 years, until her health required her to take medical leave.
Dawn is survived by her sister, Sharon R. Linard and Sharon's husband Jay of Morganton, NC; two nephews, Braden Linard and Jayson Linard (Whitney); and great nieces and nephews Payton, Graydon, Asher and Elliott.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Following the gathering, Dawn's life celebration will continue at a luncheon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dawn's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com