Dawn M. Charles Sexton 1939 – 2020

Dawn M. Charles Sexton, 80, of Oxford, PA passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family at her side on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Robert E. Sexton with whom she shared over 57 years of marriage. Born December 11, 1939 in the city of Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Mildred Ruth Charles. She moved to Chester County early in life.
Dawn attended one room schools until 1954 when she enrolled to Oxford Area High School and graduated with Bob class of 1958.
She was employed with various jobs over the years. She was well known as an immaculate house keeper and gardener. Her grandchildren often said, "We could eat off of mom-mom's floors". They would also rave about her lasagna and french toast and Thanksgiving dinners. After being diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer, Dawn was taken care of at home by Bob, Kevin, Kelly, Bruce, Lisa and her granddaughter, Kirstie.
Dawn loved raising her children and helping to raise her grandchildren.
Special thanks to Sam and Emma Stoltzfus and family for proving meals and creating a flower garden for Dawn. I would also like to thank the University of Pennsylvania hospice nurse, Paige Conant and nurses' aids, especially Pam Lawrence, Lashona Webster and social worker, Halli Witherspoon.
She is survived by her husband; two sons, Robert Bruce Sexton (Lisa) of Lansing, MI and Kevin Mark Sexton (Kelly) of Oxford, PA; five grandchildren, Kirstie, Joshua, Wesley, Jacob and Ericka; and one great-grandson, Wyatt. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert Charles and Jerry Charles.
Per the request of Dawn there is no visitation and services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.
