Dawn M. Beasom, 72, of New Providence, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 20, 2023, while under the care of Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Kenneth Charles Depoe, Mount Joy, and the late Jane Delores (Mentzer) Huntoon. Dawn grew up in Lancaster and attended J.P. McCaskey High School. Dawn enjoyed her career in healthcare working as a CNA for Willow Valley Retirement Communities and later as a private duty aide. Her most recent employment was at the Quarryville Family Restaurant.
Dawn was a deeply loved, hard-working member of her family and the broader community. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her son, granddaughter, great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews, delighting in their antics and always ready to celebrate their achievements. She was a beloved sister, her wit only matched by her love for her brother and "sissies." She cared deeply for animals - or at least dogs! - and always doted on her German Shorthaired Pointer Coco and Beagle Tucker. But perhaps most of all, she will be remembered by her friends and family alike for being the biggest Bon Jovi fan in the Susquehanna Valley, never missing a show (or the chance to tell us all about it).
She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Depoe, a granddaughter, Rachael Raber, a great-grandson, Orion Skipper, a brother, Kenneth C. Depoe II, and sisters, Denise Shank and Brenda (Allen) Boyd.
As per Dawn's wishes, services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dawn's memory to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County or Hospice & Community Care.
