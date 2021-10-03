Dawn Louise Rapchinski (Musselman), 74, of Ephrata, PA passed away on September 27, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care Wellspan Community Hospital in Ephrata, PA.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late David M. and Sara E. (Burkholder) Musselman. She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Rapchinski for over 53 years. They were married June 8, 1968 in Ephrata.
In addition to her husband, Dawn is survived by 4 daughters: Kathleen L., wife of Craig Norris, Shillington; Pamela E. Miller, Ephrata; Christine R., wife of Steven Springer, Lititz; and Angela M., wife of David Browning, Denver, CO; 6 grandchildren: Mark D. Miller, Aaron T. and Christian D. Springer; Erika K. and Evelyn S. Norris; and Margot L. Browning. She is also survived by her sister, Diane K. Musselman, Lancaster; her brother, Glenn D. Musselman, Lancaster; plus cousins and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Clay L. Musselman.
Dawn was a 1964 graduate of Ephrata High School and a 1968 graduate of Millersville State College where she played field hockey and received a BS degree in Elementary Education. She was proud to be a homemaker and loved spending time with her husband and family.
She was a member of the Akron Church of the Brethren where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She previously attended the Ephrata Church of the Brethren from her youth through adulthood. Her church activities included Cherub Choir director, Carol Choir member, kitchen helper, Greeter, writing to parents of newborns, and visiting homebound members. She volunteered in the schools her daughters attended and was an Ephrata Township Auditor and Lancaster County Land Preservationist and Activist. She was interviewed by Morley Safer in the 1993 episode of 60 Minutes. She was inspired by her high school writing teacher and was a prolific writer of letters to her many family members and friends for over 58 years. Since 1987 she was a talented creator of over 450 wool braided rugs that grace the homes locally and regionally
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dawn’s memory to Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main St., Akron, PA 17501 in honor of the nurses at Hospice and Community Care at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital – Med/Surg and Hip/Joint for the skill, kindness, and compassion Dawn received during her time there.
Dawn wrote letters often to family and friends and those in need of a kind word. In her honor, the family encourages everyone to write a letter to someone they know as an act of kindness.
Services will be private. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at www.stradlingfuneralhome.com.