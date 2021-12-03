Dawn Louise Martin, 70, of Kolb Drive, Lancaster, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Donald Gilbert Donnell and Alyce Louise (Fry) Neuhauser. Dawn was the loving wife of Irvin R. Martin for 27 devoted years.
Dawn was a 1969 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and worked as a 911 emergency dispatcher for Lancaster County Control. Dawn committed her life to her faith and family and lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: helping others in need, spending time collecting seashells in Florida, spoiling her Schnauzers, and finding the perfect antique or sale.
She will be tenderly missed by her children, Danell Sweitzer of Lititz and Trevor, married to Sonja Johnstin, of Williamsburg, VA; step children, Heather, married to the late Eric Allmendinger, Boyertown, Brian, married to Erin Martin, Oley, and Dana Cedeno, married to Jody Johnson, Conestoga; four grandchildren; 10 step grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald, married to Kathy DeBord, Ephrata and Donna, married to Doug Quigley, Lancaster; and uncle, Gilbert Fry, Lancaster. A step daughter, Lori Miller, married to Jay Miller of Reinholds, greeted her in heaven.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials are welcomed to: Lori’s Loving Hands, PO Box 14, Reamstown, PA 17567 or Kisses for EB, 209 Run Valley Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516.
1 Peter 1:23
Furman’s – Leola
