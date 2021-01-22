Dawn L. Watts, 78, of Elizabethtown, PA, went home to be with her precious Savior on Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021 at the Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care with her loving family by her side following her two-year battle with the rare autoimmune disease of sarcoidosis. Born and raised in East Hempfield Twp., she was the daughter of the late Ralph L. and Carrie E. Conlon Greenly. She was the wife of Charles R. Watts for 60 years last March 12.
Dawn was a faithful member of Etown Grace where she and her husband served as deacons, and Sunday school secretary, coordinator of the Senior Saints group, provided meals to those in need, ministered to shut-ins, and lent her help in the nursery and kitchen. In addition to being a homemaker, she was employed for several years by Baum's Bologna in Elizabethtown.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Brenda Keefer, wife of Scott, Manheim and their two daughters, son-in-law, and grandson; and Penny Whitehead, wife of Bob, Columbia and their daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. Also surviving are two siblings, Ken Greenly, husband of Millie, and Lorraine Rimert, all of Elizabethtown. In addition, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Richard Rimert, Sr. and June Althoff.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Etown Grace, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
