Dawn L. (Petticoffer) Oswald, 71, of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Fairmount Homes after a long, courageous journey with cancer.
Born in Ephrata Township, she was the daughter of the late Lee B. and Eva H. (Metzler) Petticoffer. She was married to Steven R. Oswald, with whom she celebrated 31 years of marriage on March 25.
Dawn graduated from Ephrata High School in 1966. She was employed at Philhaven Hospital (Lebanon), MCC headquarters (Akron), and retired from Fairmount Homes after 16 years in Human Resources. Since retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at the Ephrata Reuzit store until her illness.
Dawn was a member of Bethany Grace Fellowship in East Earl and served as church librarian for 18 years. She loved to sing and listen to Christian music. As a young adult, she and her sisters sang together at various churches and recorded a gospel album. Dawn loved cooking and making meals for family and friends, and coordinated the making of a family cookbook. An avid reader, she also enjoyed planning trips for family and friends, taking care of her flowers beds, bird feeders and cats, playing table games, and doing jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to her husband, Dawn will be greatly missed by her siblings, Carl (Vera) Petticoffer and Bernice E. Petticoffer, both of Lititz, Linda (Mark) Brubaker of Mount Joy, Barbara (Robert, Jr.) Weidman of Ephrata and a brother-in-law, Leroy (Rose) Saylor of Lititz. Dawn loved her many nieces and nephews and formed a special relationship with niece, Diane (Saylor) Lechlitner, wife of David and their family after Diane's mother passed away.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are two sisters, Fern (the late John) King and Sandra (Leroy) Saylor.
The family thanks the staff of Fairmount Homes and Hospice for the excellent compassionate and loving care of Dawn these many months. Also, many thanks to Dawn and Steve's church and Care Group for supporting them in the various ways throughout this journey.
At Dawn's request there will be no viewing. A private graveside service will be held at Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dawn's memory may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com