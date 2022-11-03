Dawn L. Parham, 73, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Amos K. and Barbara (Booth) Shelly. Dawn was the wife of the late Robert M. Parham who passed away in 1981. She was the companion of Curtis J. O'Brien of Narvon. Also surviving is a son, Michael Parham, husband of Leah of Marine on St. Croix, MN; two grandchildren, Ian and Wyatt Parham; and a brother, David Shelly, husband of Teresa of Manheim.
Dawn was a graduate of Manheim Central High School. She received her RN from Coatesville Nursing School. Dawn worked at various hospitals as a Critical Care Nurse and most recently was employed at UPMC Lititz as a monitor technician. Dawn was a lifetime member of the Mount Joy VFW Post 5752 Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Marietta Post 466 Auxiliary. She enjoyed riding motorcycle, traveling and trips to the casino.
A memorial service honoring Dawn's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private at Pleasant View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Joy VFW Post 5752, 125 Longenecker Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552.To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com