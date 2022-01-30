Dawn L. Bresch, 53, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Wilmer B. and Myrtle E. (Murry) Shelly. Dawn was the loving wife of the late Joseph T. Bresch, who died six months ago.
A 1986 graduate of Manheim Central Highschool, she went on to work as an accounts payable and receivable clerk for a variety of employers.
Dawn was diverse in her passions. She enjoyed outdoor landscaping and gardening, but also was a muscle car enthusiast and enjoyed going to car shows. She loved her cat and dog, but Dawn found her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family who she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Dawn is survived by her children: Kayla Long, Nichole Vina, wife of Carlos, Laurie Myers, and Regina Suydam; grandchildren: Keanu, Donovan, and Gavin Suydam, Devin and Caiden Campos, and C.J. Vina; and her sisters: Cindy Bingeman, wife of Scott, and Deb Smith, wife of the late Jay.
Funeral Services will be held at 7PM, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 4PM until 7PM. Interment will take place at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dawn’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care at: https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com