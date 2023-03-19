Dawn Gelo Brandsema, 75, of Willow Street, passed peacefully at LGH on Sunday, March 12, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristen Lowery and Beth Wagner, son-in-law David Wagner, son Lars Brandsema, and grandchildren Megan, Hannah, Amber, Hayden, Cameron, Katelyn, Rinoa, and Connor.
Dawn has joined her late husband Eric Brandsema who passed this past August. We know we will see them again someday & pray that all others would come to know Christ and be saved.
There will be a small family service at home in the weeks to follow.
