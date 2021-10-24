Dawn G. Showers, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Berks County to the late Morris and Edna (Glass) Bailey and was the wife of the late Ray L. Showers who passed away in 2011.
She was a member of Simple Church of Walnut Street, Denver.
Dawn was an owner and operator of a four season craft shop. She was also a Wawa associate.
Dawn is survived by 5 children, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »