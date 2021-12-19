Dawn Fuchs

Dawn Cheryl Fuchs, 59, of Mount Joy, passed away on December 15, 2021 at UPMC-Lititz. Born in Far Rockaway, NY she was the daughter of the late Herman Ihne and Marie O’Connor.
She shared her life with her loving husband and partner for over 40 years, Patrick J. Fuchs, Sr., her children; Shannon Fuchs (Phillip Torres), Patrick Fuchs, Jr. (Toni DiMaio), William Fuchs (Yesenia Rodriguez), and Ashley Fuchs (Lee Cuartas), 17 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Dawn was a long-time employee of Double D Service Center and loved her Double D Family. She enjoyed painting ceramics, camping, and shopping, but she absolutely loved going to the casinos in Atlantic City and spending time at Rehoboth Beach. Dawn was the life of the party. A fun-loving firecracker with a big personality, she was brutally honest and caring. Her family was her whole world, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Steady, who was her best friend.
She will also be missed by her sisters, DoriAnn Lopez and Darlene Maldonado, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is a sister, Debbie Durant.
A Funeral Service will be held December 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests. Will be received for a time of viewing prior to the service starting at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Vickie’s Angel Foundation at https://vickiesangelfoundation.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit: