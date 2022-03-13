Dawn Fern Kettering, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 10, 2022. She is now with her heavenly family. Born in Rheems, PA., she was the daughter of the late Ruth and Ray Strickler and the loving wife of W. Richard Kettering until his passing in 2018. They had been married for 65 years.
She is survived by her three children: Richard Kettering (Barbara Terrill Kettering), Kimberly Kegel, and Kam Kettering (Patty Kettering). She had eight grandchildren: Andrew, Vanessa, Alexis, Kristin, Laurel, Ariel, Jonathan, and Ben, and seven great-grandchildren.
Dawn came from a large family of ten siblings. She had 40 nephews and nieces. Family was very important to her, and she routinely organized large reunions, and gatherings to keep her caring family close to her heart.
Dawn was very devoted to her lord and savior. She described herself as a human being making effort, bringing as much joy to all humanity as was possible. She was a positive force in the lives of so many.
Dawn earned her bachelor, and master's degree at Millersville University. She was a kindergarten teacher for the Lancaster School District and was a developmental counselor for Penn Manor School District for 16 years. Dawn also did private counseling, with her husband, for many years.
Dawn had a green thumb and a love of gardening. She was a member of The Town and Country Garden Club.
"Dawn as the day; fern as the bloom - in sunlight, in seasons, under the moon."
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Please visit Dawn's Memorial Page at: