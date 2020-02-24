Dawn E. Schnader, 79, of Denver, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Harry and Edna (Sweigart) Fasnacht, and was the wife of Carl L. Schnader with whom she shared 54 years of marriage.
Dawn worked as a homemaker, was an avid birdwatcher, and enjoyed listening to Jack Holcomb's program on the radio called "Jack's Backyard."
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Bradley Schnader of Denver, Zinia Zwally, fiancée of Lewis Killian of Denver; six grandchildren, Molli, Zachary, James, Evan, Brian, and Courtney, and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Bowman.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
