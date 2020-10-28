Dawn E. Hoffman, 83, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday evening, October 24, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Helen I. Adams Doster.
Dawn was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Manheim where she sang in the choir and was in the Heidelberg Sunday school class. She was a 1956 graduate of Lititz High School and was employed as a clerk by Manheim Auto Auction.
She is survived by three sons, Richard B. Hoffman, II, husband of Donna Falck Hoffman, of Lancaster, Robert B., husband of Ann Goings Hoffman, of Centreville, VA, and Randall B., husband of Kiersten Graber Hoffman, of Manheim; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert E., husband of Fay Doster, of Manheim. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Laurie E. Hoffman, and a sister, Doris J. Doster.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 50 North Main Street, Manheim, PA 17545. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Monday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing are required. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's United Church of Christ or to the benevolent fund of Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning the morning following the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
