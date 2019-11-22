Dawn E. Hewes, 61, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Sylvia M. Hershey Squires and the late Fred Squires. She was a graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1976.
Surviving in addition to her mother, threes sons: Robert C. (Terry) Finch, Marietta; Steven F. (Heather) Finch, Lancaster; and Kyle P. Hewes, Lancaster. Her loving companion: Barry Gager, Lancaster. One brother: Allen F. (Sandy) Squires, Landisville. One sister: Tammy M. Squires, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by one brother: Glenn R. Squires.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with Lt. Michael Buzzard, officiating. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Monday from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Schreiber Pediatric Center, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.