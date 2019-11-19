Dawn E. Hall, age 73, of Manheim, passed away on November 8, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center. She was born on July 8, 1946, in Mohnton, daughter of Margaret and Victor Sweigart.
She is retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 27 years. She and her husband loved to travel around PA. Her favorite place and trip was the state of Maine. She also loved attending her grandchildren's school events and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are Robert Hall, husband, Kevin Hall (Diane) of Denver, son, Christopher Hall (June) of Denver, son, Evelyn Sweigart of Stevens, sister.
Grandchildren: Cameron Hall, Collin Hall, of Stevens, Logan Ditzler, Conestoga, Kyrster Hall, Denver, Gavin Herr, Denver, great-granddaughter Catherine Davis (daughter of Logan), Conestoga. She was predeceased by: Mother and Father.
Memorial service information: To honor her wishes there will be no services.
Memorial contributions: Being an organ and tissue donor, her wish is for donations to be made to the Gift of Life Transplant Foundation, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.