Dawn (Culbert) Reish, 88 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Schuylkill Co., PA she was the daughter to the late Edward and Florence (Rumpf) Culbert. She was the wife of the late John Reish. Dawn graduated from Tremont Twp. High School and Central Pennsylvania College, Summerdale, PA. She had worked at Armstrong World Industries and retired from Penn Manor School District where she was employed for 30 years. After retirement she continued to substitute in school offices in Penn Manor School District. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Millersville, PA, being a member of the choir for forty years. Dawn was an active member of Lancaster/Lebanon PASR. Her interests were immeasurable. She was an excellent cook, pianist, seamstress, basket weaver, but mostly was a true friend to anyone that ever met her. She was an avid Phillies fan and the very best Mom-Mom to Shawn, following all of his baseball and softball games.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Rick Yohe, Washington Boro and grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Shawn and Katie Yohe, Lancaster. She is also survived by her sister, Christine, wife of Ron Wise, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Culbert and David Culbert.
In remembrance of her, keep a smile on your face, be kind to others, and love your family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Choir, 222 N. George St., Millersville, PA, 17551. Because of the Coronavirus there will be no service and inurnment at Indiantown Gap will be private. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
A living tribute »