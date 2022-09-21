David Z. Smucker, 88, of Manheim, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, September 19, 2022. Born in Churchtown, he was the son of the late Eli and Nancy Zook Smucker. David was the loving husband of Millie Dennis Smucker and they observed their 19th wedding anniversary in May of this year. David's first wife was the late Martha Jane Huyard Smucker who died in October of 2002 following 45 years of marriage.
David was the founder, owner, and operator of Smucker's Meats in Manheim from 1965 to the time of his retirement. The business continues operating today in Mount Joy by the Smucker Family. He was a faithful and active member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, Lititz where he served as an usher. Throughout his life David was devoted to his work and in serving his customers in a kind way. David was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and cherished all the time he could spend with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Millie, are two daughters: Ada M. wife of James L. Groff, Betty L. wife of Rich Lull all of Manheim, a son, Jay W. husband of Marty E. Smucker of Mount Joy, two step daughters: Kathy Robinson, Deborah Gregory, four step sons: Mark, Nathan, Dan and Tim Dennis, nine grandchildren, seven step grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren, and a sister, Elizabeth wife of John Beiler of Parkesburg. Preceding him in death are two sisters, Lena Riehl, Rachel King and two brothers, Raymond and Samuel Smucker.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David's Celebration of Life Service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM. (Please Enter at the Chapel Entrance) The family will receive friends immediately following the service during the fellowship meal. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
