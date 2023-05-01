David Z. Smoker, 96, of 1624 Springville Rd., New Holland, PA went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2023. Born in Talmage, PA on November 22, 1926, he was the son of the late John F. and Emma Zook Smoker. He was married to Rebecca Esh Smoker for 65 years before her passing in 2013. He was a member of Summitview Christian Fellowship, New Holland, PA.
He is survived by: four daughters, Anna Mary, wife of Jake Stoltzfus, Brownstown, PA, Sadie, wife of Jonas King, Troutville, VA, Lydia wife of Jonathan Stoltzfus Jr., New Holland, PA, Faith, wife of Joseph Fisher, Gordonville, PA; one son-in-law Benuel Lapp and wife Margaret, New Holland, PA; 24 grandchildren; 75 great-grandchildren; and two brothers. Melvin, of Strasburg, PA and Reuben of Himrod, NY. He was preceded in death by one daughter Lena, wife of Benuel Lapp; 2 grandsons; 4 great- grandchildren; and 9 siblings, Lydia, Simon, Mary, Naomi, Ruth, Elizabeth, Priscilla, Anna, and James.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be on Monday May 1, 2023 at 1:00 pm, both at Summitview Christian Fellowship, 144 Summitville Rd., New Holland, PA. Interment: the adjoining cemetery. Furman's Leola
