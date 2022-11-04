David Windsor King, 88, passed away October 25th in Lancaster, PA. Originally from Santa Ana, CA, David lived most of his life in New York City before moving to Lancaster in 2019.
David was the beloved husband of Cynnie (Auman) King, father to Ashley King and Christiaan King (and father-in-law to Julie), and grandfather to Matthew, Megan, Spencer and Marta. He was predeceased by his older brothers Harry and George and his sister Kathy Lappin and is survived by his brother Joseph Rogers and numerous nieces and nephews.
David King was a pioneer in helping women advance into sales and leadership. He believed that women were naturally better salespeople than men and that executive sales provided an environment with the autonomy and compensation structure for a successful saleswoman to earn more equitable compensation.
David started Careers for Women in NYC in 1973 as a career school for women-a training ground that gave them the tools needed to get into business-to-business sales, make more money than women typically earned, and step into leadership roles that had been reserved for men in generations before. His firm was built on coaching individuals through their careers, helping them think differently about what they could do.
His book, The Best Way in the World for a Woman to Make Money, brought his wisdom to more women and impacted more lives by changing their preconceptions of sales and inspiring them to make a career change.
His work was important but not all consuming: David loved to vacation with family and friends, enjoyed teaching others about wine and was a wonderful storyteller who captivated his guests over long meals at great restaurants. And he doted on his two Pugs, Montana and Sally.
He was a Stanford University graduate (football player who had a brief moment of glory in the Coliseum), an officer in the Marine Corps (Lieutenant), a brilliant poker player (seemed to win every time) and ran 20 marathons (3:46:34 best time).
A champion of the underdog, smart, kind and generous, David was also quick-witted, brilliant, and magnetic. His dedication and commitment to elevating the careers of women, and anyone who came through his door, has made a lasting impact on the lives of so many.
To honor his memory, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or Homestead Village (1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603) with special gratitude for the exceptional staff and caregivers.
