David Wilmer Graham, Sr., age 96, of Willow Valley, formerly of Georgetown, passed away on November 15, 2019. He was the husband of the late Irene (Welk) Graham, who died March 25, 2000. Born in Bart Township, he was the son of the late Galen Graham and Kathryn Mowrer Graham Haubert, wife of Charles Haubert. He was raised by his grandparents; John and Jennie (Johnson) Mowrer, on their farm.
Wilmer was a graduate of Bart Township High School and attended Franklin and Marshall College on the GI bill, graduating with a degree in Economics. Wilmer proudly served his country in the Army during WWII and was attached to the 3rd Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron under General Patton.
He started his working career at Hamilton Watch as an Accountant and retired from Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital as a Business Manager in 1993. He was a member of Georgetown United Methodist Church where his years of service included teaching, board membership, and Gideon International. He was very active in his community, holding past positions of treasurer of Bart Township and Solanco School Board Director. His past-times included taking care of a large garden, tinkering and talking world events, politics and sports with his family.
He is survived by 4 of his children, Diane, wife of James Carroll of Peach Bottom; Donna, widow of the late Fred Wert, of Pequea; Dwight, husband of Nancy (Moser) Graham, of Christiana; Daniel, companion of Theresa Wagner, of Holtwood, 8 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, his sister, Elsie Morrison of Georgetown. Wilmer was preceded in death by a son, David W. Graham, Jr. and a sister Alta Rapp.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 23, at Georgetown United Methodist Church, 1070 Georgetown Road, Paradise, at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Linda Harnish will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to Georgetown UM Church, P.O. Box 76, Bart, PA 17503, or Gideon's International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. shiveryfuneralhome.com